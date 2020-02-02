Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Coronavirus has infected more than 14,550 globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 14,550 people globally

Associated Press
Markets reacting to coronavirus better than they did to SARS: Investor

Barron’s Jack Hough, Carleton English and Ben Levisohn share their investing tips for the upcoming week in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 14,550 people globally.

Cases confirmed as of Sunday morning in Beijing:

— China: 14,380 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has 14 cases and Macao has seven. Most of the 304 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Thailand: 19

— Japan: 20

— Singapore: 18

— South Korea: 15

— Taiwan: 10

— Malaysia: 8

— Australia: 7

— Germany: 8

— United States: 8

A clerk wearing a face mask and a plastic bag stands in a pharmacy in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The U.S. advised against all travel to China as the number of cases of a worrying new virus spiked more than tenfold

— France: 6

— Vietnam: 6

— Canada: 4

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 2

— Britain: 2

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— India: 1

— Philippines: 1 death, 1 additional case

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain 1