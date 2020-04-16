Coronavirus forces Google to slow hiring

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has told staff that the company is slowing hiring for the rest of the year as the global economy is battered by the coronavirus.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The details went out to employees from a company memo reported by Seeking Alpha.

At this point, Alphabet and Google hasn't announced job cuts.

Contractors in its offices will have wages and benefits covered for a certain period.

JOBLESS CLAIMS TO MAGNIFY CORONAVIRUS DAMAGE TO US ECONOMY

"Just like the 2008 financial crisis, the entire global economy is hurting, and Google and Alphabet are not immune to the effects of this global pandemic," Pichai said in a staff memo.

The company plans to prioritize hiring employees who address its business needs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The coronavirus has hit the retail and travel sectors hard, both of which are major Google advertisers, according to Bloomberg.