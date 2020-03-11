FAA waives minimum flight requirement to help airlines canceling flights

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it will help airlines canceling flights because of the coronavirus outbreak by waiving a requirement for airlines to use their slots at congested airports.

"Under normal circumstances, airlines can lose their slots at congested airports if they don’t use them at least 80 percent of the time," FAA said in a press release.

The waiver will extend through May 31 and apply to the following airports:

John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

New York LaGuardia Airport

FAA will also give credit to airlines for flights canceled due to coronavirus through May 31 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and San Francisco International Airport when it considers future flight schedules.

FAA's decision comes shortly after three TSA agents working at Mineta San Jose International Airport in California tested positive for coronavirus.

