Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

US Markets

Coronavirus to hit world economy harder than US: Rogoff

'There is going to be a sharp slowdown'

By FOXBusiness
close
Harvard University economics professor Kenneth Rogoff discusses the supply shock coronavirus could have on the overall economy and the potential for future inflation. video

Coronavirus will cause a sharp economic slowdown: Harvard economics professor

Harvard University economics professor Kenneth Rogoff discusses the supply shock coronavirus could have on the overall economy and the potential for future inflation.

The U.S. is better equipped to combat the new coronavirus than any other country in the world, according to Kenneth Rogoff.

Continue Reading Below

Its advantage is "not just on the medical side but also on the economic side,” Rogoff, a Harvard University economics professor and former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. “But of course there is going to be a sharp slowdown. It’s really hard to imagine there won’t be. I think the rest of the world is going to be worse.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This story is developing. Check back for updates.