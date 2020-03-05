Coronavirus to hit world economy harder than US: Rogoff

The U.S. is better equipped to combat the new coronavirus than any other country in the world, according to Kenneth Rogoff.

Its advantage is "not just on the medical side but also on the economic side,” Rogoff, a Harvard University economics professor and former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. “But of course there is going to be a sharp slowdown. It’s really hard to imagine there won’t be. I think the rest of the world is going to be worse.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.