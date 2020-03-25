Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Bonds

Coronavirus drags short-term US Treasury yields below zero

3-month yield tumbles to all-time low

Reuters
close
MBS Highway founder and CEO Barry Habib, who, on Thursday, predicted Monday's 0.5-percent yield, discusses U.S. and global treasury yields. video

As treasury yields drop, there’s money to be made: Expert

MBS Highway founder and CEO Barry Habib, who, on Thursday, predicted Monday's 0.5-percent yield, discusses U.S. and global treasury yields.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The yields on one-month and three-month Treasury bills on Wednesday fell below zero for the first time since 2015.

DOW ROARS HIGHER AFTER $2T CORONAIRUS STIMULUS

The three-month yield fell to minus 0.036%, an all-time low, while the one-month yield fell to minus 0.013% in mid-morning trading.

Short-term yields, which broadly reflect the federal funds rate, have fallen dramatically since the Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate to nearly zero earlier this month to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As the disease has roiled financial markets, U.S. government debt has seen yields fall and prices rise as investors have sought safety in high-quality bonds.

Negative rates have been recorded on European and Japanese government bonds for several years.