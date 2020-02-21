Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus to ding Coca-Cola's China business

The soft-drink maker expects a 1-2 cent earnings hit

By FOXBusiness
Coca-Cola North America President of Stills Shane Grant discusses the growth of the still drinks market and the sports drinks being added to the company’s Powerade brand.

Coca-Cola warned the coronavirus outbreak will disrupt business in China, its third-largest market by sales volume, but have a minimal impact on its full-year results.

The Atlanta-based soft-drink maker expects first-quarter sales volume to slump 2 to 3 percentage points, leading to a 1 to 2 percentage-point hit to sales. First-quarter earnings per share are anticipated to see a 1 to 2 cent impact.

However, Coca-Cola expects its full-year results to be insulated from the outbreak. The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance of 5 percent organic sales growth and earnings of approximately $2.25 a share.

KOCOCA-COLA COMPANY59.73+0.01+0.03%

“The situation with COVID-19 – or coronavirus – continues to evolve, and the company expects to provide more information during its next earnings call in April,” the company said in a press release.

The company says it has implemented a number of precautionary measures to protect employees in China, including providing face masks and hand sanitizers, temperature screening and installing health-monitoring mechanisms.

Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey and CFO John Murphy are scheduled to present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference at 10 a.m. ET.

Coca-Cola shares have gained 7.9 percent this year, outperforming the S&P 500’s 4.4 percent gain.