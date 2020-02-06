Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus could cost Coach owner Tapestry $250M

Tapestry Inc cuts annual profit forecast after closing majority of China stores

Reuters
(Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc cut its annual profit forecast on Thursday, warning of a sales hit of up to $250 million due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, where it has closed a majority of its stores.

Tapestry forecast fiscal 2020 earnings of about $2.15 to $2.25 per share, compared to its previous outlook of $2.57 per share.

Net sales rose to $1.82 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 28, from $1.80 billion a year earlier, marginally beating analysts' average estimate of $1.81 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)