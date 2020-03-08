Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Cuomo: Coronavirus caught CDC 'flat-footed'; health official admits testing 'glitch'

'The CDC was not ready when it started,' New York governor says

By FOXBusiness
close
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joins 'Sunday Moring Futures' to discuss the growing number of coronavirus cases in his state.video

Exclusive: NY Gov. Cuomo speaks out after declaring state of emergency over coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joins 'Sunday Moring Futures' to discuss the growing number of coronavirus cases in his state.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was caught "flat-footed" when responding to the coronavirus outbreak on "Sunday Morning Futures."

Continue Reading Below

"We knew this was coming," Cuomo said. "We were watching China. You'd have to be in denial if you didn't think what was happening in China was gonna happen here. The CDC was not ready when it started."

STAY OFF CRUISE SHIPS, AIRPLANES AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, HEALTH OFFICIAL WARNS HIGH-RISK TRAVELERS

Cuomo declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the state's number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 76, with 11 of them in New York City.

Cuomo is not the first state official to criticize the CDC's handling of testing for the virus.

Cuomo. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci tried to reassure Americans about the nation's testing capability on "Fox News Sunday."

"The fact is the tests are out there. There was a misstep early on … a technical difficulty," Fauci said. "About 1.1 million tests are out there now. There'll be an additional, about, 640,0000 on Monday and then at least another 4 million, particularly now that we're engaging the private sector."

PRINCESS EASES CANCELLATION POLICY AFTER CORONAVIRUS HITS SECOND SHIP

Cuomo also discussed partnering with the private sector but said the CDC hasn't approved such partnerships yet.

"The CDC has to allow private labs to come in, has to allow automated testing because we don't have testing capacity, period," Cuomo said.

This undated photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. (CDC via AP)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"They didn't approve New York labs to test for a period of time," Cuomo said. "It then even got larger, and now we don't have the ability to manage the flow in our state lab. We want to use private labs who can do automated testing, which exponentially increases the number of tests."

Major U.S. lab operator Quest Diagnostics Inc said on Thursday it would start a coronavirus test service this week.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS