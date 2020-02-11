13 coronavirus cases confirmed in US — where they are and what to know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the 13th case of coronavirus on U.S. soil Monday night, bringing California's total up to seven cases.

The rest of the virus cases are scattered between Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, Wisconsin and Washington state. The patient list includes at least two pairs of spouses.

CORONAVIRUS INCUBATION PERIOD COULD BE AS LONG AS 24 DAYS

The 13th patient was evacuated from Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak in China. The patient tested negative at first and was allowed to return to quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. The patient was returned to UC San Diego Health on Monday after further testing resulted in a positive, the hospital said.

The patient has not been confirmed as a U.S. citizen.

Evacuees who were on the first flight from Wuhan are set to be released from quarantine Tuesday.

"They are currently being assessed to make sure they remain symptom-free, and then we hope they will be released to travel on to their home today," said Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC. "So that’s one milestone that we will be celebrating later on this morning."

Here's what we know about the coronavirus patients across the U.S.

Arizona - 1

An Arizona man in his 20s is the state's only case of the virus, The Arizona Republic reported last week. He had recently traveled to Wuhan and is described as a member of the Arizona State University community, although he does not live in university housing.

The patient lives in Arizona's most populous county, Maricopa County.

California - 7

The patient in San Diego is the seventh case in California. The state confirmed its first cases in January. Confirmed cases are two patients in Santa Clara County, two in nearby San Benito County, one in Los Angeles County and one in Orange County.

CORONAVIRUS CASE CONFIRMED IN SAN DIEGO

"The two cases in San Benito County are spouses, one of whom traveled to China and one who did not," the California Department of Public Health said in a statement. "This marks the first instance of close household person-to-person transmission of novel coronavirus in California. There is no evidence of person-to-person transmission in the general public in California."

The health department is working with labs throughout California so that the facilities are able to rapidly test for the virus.

Illinois - 2

A husband and wife who became sick in January were the nation's "first instance of person-to-person spread," CDC said.

The Chicago woman, who is in her 60s, returned from central China Jan. 13 then last week went to a hospital with symptoms and was diagnosed with the viral illness. Her husband did not travel to China and caught the virus from her.

Massachusetts

A Boston man in his 20s who had recently returned from Wuhan is the state's only confirmed case of coronavirus.

The patient has been reported as a University of Massachusetts student.

Washington - 1

The Washington man who returned from Wuhan with coronavirus was discharged from Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington, in early February, MyNorthwest reported.

“I am at home and continuing to get better,” the man said in a statement. “I ask that the media please respect my privacy and my desire not to be in the public eye. I would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and entire team at Providence who cared for me. I appreciate all of the concern expressed by members of the public, and I look forward to returning to my normal life.”

Wisconsin - 1

Wisconsin's only patient who tested positive for coronavirus had recently traveled to Beijing was exposed to known cases of the virus. The person was isolated at home as of last week according to a statement from the Wisconson Department of Health Services.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.