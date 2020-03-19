Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus causes JPMorgan Chase to temporarily close 20% of bank branches

Financial advisors, small business bankers and home lending advisors, have the ability to work from home

By FOXBusiness
Senate passes $100 billion+ coronavirus stimulus package

Fox News' Chad Pergram says some senators worry about the financial cost of the third phase of the coronavirus relief bill.

JPMorgan Chase is reducing the number of bank branches that will be open during the coronavirus crisis in order to protect employees and customers.

Starting Thursday, Chase will temporarily close about 20 percent of branches.

Employees that serve as financial advisors, small business bankers and home lending advisors, have the ability to work from home.

Of those branches open, most have drive-up or teller partition glass to further safeguard employees and customers.

The remaining 4,000 branches will operate with reduced hours that went into effect on Tuesday.

The company has also stepped up branch cleaning practices to help reduce the spread of germs and viruses.