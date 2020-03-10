Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus causes Cadillac to delay Lyriq reveal event

Among the options the automaker is looking at could be an online-only event and hosting a live stream

GM CEO Mary Barra and LG Chem Vice Chair Hak-Cheol Shin on a joint venture to build a new electric battery plant in the Lordstown area of Northeast Ohio.video

GM CEO: We believe in an all-electric future

GM CEO Mary Barra and LG Chem Vice Chair Hak-Cheol Shin on a joint venture to build a new electric battery plant in the Lordstown area of Northeast Ohio.

The coronavirus outbreak has delayed the unveiling of a new electric crossover from General Motors.

The event to reveal the Cadillac Lyriq has been postponed indefinitely, according to GM Authority.

The special event was original scheduled for April 2.

The automaker has decided to abid by what  medical experts are saying advising against hosting gatherings with large amounts of people.

Cadillac is currently evaluating the situation and will provide an update soon.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY26.06-2.63-9.17%

Among the options the automaker is looking at could be an online-only event and hosting a live stream.

The Cadillac Lyriq will be the brand’s first battery-electric vehicle when it goes on sale in 2022.