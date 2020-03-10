Coronavirus causes Cadillac to delay Lyriq reveal event
Among the options the automaker is looking at could be an online-only event and hosting a live stream
The coronavirus outbreak has delayed the unveiling of a new electric crossover from General Motors.
The event to reveal the Cadillac Lyriq has been postponed indefinitely, according to GM Authority.
The special event was original scheduled for April 2.
The automaker has decided to abid by what medical experts are saying advising against hosting gatherings with large amounts of people.
Cadillac is currently evaluating the situation and will provide an update soon.
The Cadillac Lyriq will be the brand’s first battery-electric vehicle when it goes on sale in 2022.