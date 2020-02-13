Expand / Collapse search
Stocks

Coronavirus cases leap, stocks drop in response

China reported more than 15,000 new cases and 254 more deaths

By FOXBusiness
Record closes for all three benchmarks in market: Report

FOX Business' Susan Li says Wednesday marked new record closes for the Nasdaq, S&P and Dow Jones on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

U.S. equity futures are pointing a lower after new cases of the coronavirus jump.

The major futures indexes are indicating a decline of 0.6 percent, or a drop of 150 points on the Dow, the day after all three U.S. indexes reached new highs.

China reported more than 15,000 new cases of the COVID-19 disease and 254 more deaths. The jump was apparently due to a new reporting methodology.

The spike came as a surprise for investors, who had become more at ease because of a recent decline in the daily number of new cases.

In Asia,  China's Shanghai Composite declined 0.7 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.3 percent and Japan's Nikkei closed 0.1 percent lower.

In Europe,  London's FTSE was down 1 percent, Germany's DAX declined 0.6 percent and France's CAC was off 0.4 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks marched higher on Wednesday as investors focused on the latest batch of mostly solid corporate earnings.

Benchmark crude oil lost 24 cents to $50.93 a barrel. It rose 37 cents to settle at $49.94 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, lost 42 cents to $55.37 a barrel.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.