Coronavirus case confirmed in San Diego

The 13th case of coronavirus in the U.S. has been confirmed in San Diego.

Continue Reading Below

The patient was on board a flight from Wuhan that arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar last Wednesday, according to local media reports.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The first flight had 167 passengers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the passengers were detained under a 14-day quarantine hold.

CHINA'S DAILY DEATH TOLL FROM VIRUS TOPS 100 FOR 1ST TIME

Four patients were examined for the virus and after further testing, one patient tested positive for coronavirus, according to UC San Diego Health.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

That patient has been isolated and under observation until cleared by the CDC.