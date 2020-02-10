Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Coronavirus case confirmed in San Diego

Four patients were examined for the virus and one tested positive

By FOXBusiness
The 13th case of coronavirus in the U.S. has been confirmed in San Diego.

The patient was on board a flight from Wuhan that arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar last Wednesday, according to local media reports.

The first flight had 167 passengers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the passengers were detained under a 14-day quarantine hold.

Four patients were examined for the virus and after further testing, one patient tested positive for coronavirus, according to UC San Diego Health.

That patient has been isolated and under observation until cleared by the CDC.