Coronavirus forces Adidas to close 'considerable' number of China stores
Sportswear company says it is 'too early to assess the extent of this impact at the moment'
BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas on Wednesday said it was closing a "considerable'' number of its shops in China, where the fast-spreading coronavirus has killed nearly 500 people and infected thousands.
"We can confirm that we are currently experiencing a negative impact on our business in China. However, it is too early to assess the extent of this impact at the moment,'' a spokeswoman said.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ADDYY
|ADIDAS AG
|161.28
|+3.58
|+2.27%
(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Michelle Martin)