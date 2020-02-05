Expand / Collapse search
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus forces Adidas to close 'considerable' number of China stores

Sportswear company says it is 'too early to assess the extent of this impact at the moment'

Reuters
BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas on Wednesday said it was closing a "considerable'' number of its shops in China, where the fast-spreading coronavirus has killed nearly 500 people and infected thousands.

"We can confirm that we are currently experiencing a negative impact on our business in China. However, it is too early to assess the extent of this impact at the moment,'' a spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Michelle Martin)

