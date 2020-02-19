Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Coronavirus adds to Japan's trade deficit amid growth fears

This marks the third straight month of a trade deficit for the world's third largest economy

By FOXBusiness
Divine Capital founder and CEO Danielle Hughes and Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management's Phil Blancato discuss how coronavirus is impacting the stock market's performance in various sectors.

The coronavirus is adding to concerns about Japan's economy.

Japan recorded a trade deficit for the month of January as exports declined amid worries about the spread of a new virus that could hurt regional economic growth.

The trade deficit for last month totaled 1.3 trillion yen ($12 billion), the Japanese Finance Ministry said in a report.

That marked the third straight month of a trade deficit for the world's third largest economy.

The last month that Japan had a surplus was October, largely because falling crude oil prices offset a drop in exports.

Both Japan's exports and imports to China fell in January, according to the ministry data. Exports and imports to the U.S. also fell for the month.

The outbreak of CODIV-19 that began late last year, halting factory production and crimping travel, has been worsening the worries about China's economy, a key driver of regional growth.

Such worries added to those set off earlier by the trade policies of President Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.