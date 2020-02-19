Coronavirus adds to Japan's trade deficit amid growth fears

The coronavirus is adding to concerns about Japan's economy.

Continue Reading Below

Japan recorded a trade deficit for the month of January as exports declined amid worries about the spread of a new virus that could hurt regional economic growth.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The trade deficit for last month totaled 1.3 trillion yen ($12 billion), the Japanese Finance Ministry said in a report.

That marked the third straight month of a trade deficit for the world's third largest economy.

The last month that Japan had a surplus was October, largely because falling crude oil prices offset a drop in exports.

NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA REPORTS CORONAVIRUS CASE AS DISEASE SPREADS GLOBALLY

Both Japan's exports and imports to China fell in January, according to the ministry data. Exports and imports to the U.S. also fell for the month.

The outbreak of CODIV-19 that began late last year, halting factory production and crimping travel, has been worsening the worries about China's economy, a key driver of regional growth.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Such worries added to those set off earlier by the trade policies of President Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.