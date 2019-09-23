Cookie dough recalled in California over food allergy labeling concerns

A California company issued a voluntary recall Monday of two brands of cookie dough amid concerns that their products lacked adequate labeling about potential traces of peanut and walnut allergens.

California New Foods said those products are no longer in production or sold in stores, but they could affect customers who already purchased and stored them. The company said a customer complaint triggered the recall.

The recall applies to Carolyn’s Cookie Company’s frozen cookie dough products of several flavors, including chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, chocolate chip toasted walnut, peanut butter chocolate chunk, double chocolate with sea salt, snickerdoodle and oatmeal chocolate chip. The products were packed in 22-ounce plastic pouches with date codes ranging from Sept 12, 2019, to March 29, 2020.

Country Baking Company’s refrigerated cookie dough was also recalled. Those flavors are chocolate chip and Happy Trails packaged in 24-ounce cardboard sleeves, dated Sept. 18, 2019, to Sept. 25, 2019.

The California Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the cookie dough. Representatives for the affected cookie dough brands could not immediately be reached.

The labeling is necessary because people with severe food allergies to tree nuts or peanuts can experience life-threatening reactions if they unknowingly eat a product that contains them.

California New Foods said it has begun reaching out to retailers who carried the products before they went out of production. It’s unclear how many of the products are still in circulation.

Customers who bought the products can request a refund. Those with food allergies are urged to discard the products.