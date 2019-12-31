Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Economic Indicators

Consumer confidence dips during holiday season

Consumer confidence fell 0.3 points in Decmeber

By FOXBusiness
close
Former Toys ‘R’ Us CEO, former HBC CEO, former Target vice chairman and Storch Advisors CEO Jerry Storch analyzes this year’s holiday shopping season and what it says about the U.S. consumer. video

Who are winners, losers of 2019 holiday shopping season?

Former Toys ‘R’ Us CEO, former HBC CEO, former Target vice chairman and Storch Advisors CEO Jerry Storch analyzes this year’s holiday shopping season and what it says about the U.S. consumer.

Consumer confidence slipped in December amid a drop in future expectations.

Continue Reading Below

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index fell 0.3 points to 126.5 in December, according to a preliminary reading released Tuesday. The decline came after confidence rebounded in November following three months of declines.

The Conference Board said the Present Situation Index, which measures consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, rose 3.4 points to 170, mostly offsetting the drop in the Expectations Index, which fell 2.9 points to 97.4.

“Consumer confidence declined marginally in December, following a slight improvement in November," Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators at The Conference Board, said in a statement. "While consumers' assessment of current conditions improved, their expectations declined, driven primarily by a softening in their short-term outlook regarding jobs and financial prospects.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The cutoff for the survey was Dec. 13 -- the day after the U.S. and China announced a partial trade deal.