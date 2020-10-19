ConocoPhillips to buy Concho Resources for $9.7 billion

ConocoPhillips on Monday agreed to buy U.S. shale oil producer Concho Resources Inc for $9.7 billion, as the energy sector continued to consolidate amid lower fuel prices and demand.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COP CONOCOPHILLIPS INC. 33.89 +0.13 +0.39% CXO CONCHO RESOURCES INC. 49.10 +0.53 +1.09%

The, low-premium, all-stock deal comes as many U.S. shale companies have been mired in losses due to weak crude prices and, unlike in past downturns, have struggled to raise new capital to restructure heavy debts.

MORE ON MERGER & ACQUISITIONS

The purchase would propel ConocoPhillips to the ranks of the top producers in the Permian Basin, the prime U.S. oilfield that stretches from West Texas to southeastern New Mexico. It also would make it the largest U.S. independent, pumping 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd).

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 28.87 +0.14 +0.49% UNG UNITED STATES NATURAL GAS FUND LP UNIT (POST REV SPLIT) 12.33 +0.07 +0.57%

The fifth-largest producer by volume in the Permian, Concho pumps about 319,000 bpd, from wells spread across more than half a million acres. Conoco is a major producer in two other U.S. shale fields, but pumps about 50,000 bpd in the Permian.

“Concho has been on the short list of big Permian companies attracting interest due to its large production, vast acreage and relatively low debt,” said Andrew Dittmar, M&A analyst at consultancy Enverus.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It has scant drilling acreage on federal lands, a plus given Democratic party presidential candidate Joe Biden’s proposal to ban new fracking permits on government property, he said.

The sector has been consolidating after many shale producers borrowed in a bet on higher prices. Prices tanked instead, leaving shale investors with little to show for the rising output and companies struggling to pay down debts.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CVX CHEVRON CORP. 72.75 -0.18 -0.25% WPX WPX ENERGY INC 4.59 +0.01 +0.33%

The deal values Concho at $49.30 per share, 1.4% above Friday's close, and continues a trend of all-stock, low premium combinations, including the WPX Energy-Devon merger and Chevron Corp purchase of Noble Energy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

ConocoPhillips said the premium was 15% based on Concho’s price on Oct. 13, before news reports on the deal talks surfaced.