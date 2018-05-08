Connecticut Senate considers ban on bump stock gun devices

The Connecticut Senate is considering whether to ban devices that enable guns to fire like automatic weapons.

Lawmakers on Tuesday night were debating the bump stock legislation, which already cleared the House of Representatives. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy proposed the ban earlier this year and is expected to sign the legislation into law if it passes.

Democratic Sen. Paul Doyle, of Wethersfield, says at least eight states have banned the gun enhancements. Lawmakers were prompted to pass such legislation following an October shooting at a Las Vegas concert that left 58 people dead and more than 800 others injured. Police say bump stocks were used in that crime.

Republican Sen. John Kissel, of Enfield, has raised concern about owners not being compensated after destroying or turning in their devices.