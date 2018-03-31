Commodities Have Miles to Run on Rate Hike

This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.

By Roland Morris via Iris.xyz

Continue Reading Below

The March 21 announcement by new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the Federal Reserve is likely to be more aggressive in its rate hiking policy over the next few years as the effects of reduced business regulation, broad fiscal spending, and stimulative tax cuts are fully incorporated into the economy. After nearly a decade of the effective Federal Funds Rate hovering around 0%, we feel the time for investors to critically evaluate their portfolio's performance in rising interest rate environments has arrived.

Looking at tables of historical performance for a number of asset classes in rate hiking cycles over the last 50 years, perhaps most striking is the performance of commodities—including gold.

Click here to read the full story on Iris.xyz.

More from ETF Trends The Countries Most at Risk of a Trade War Bitcoin Bear Trap: Death Cross Imminent? What New Brexit Deal Means for U.K. ETFs Betting Big on Biotech ETFs? Traders Leverage ETFs Repeal the Second Amendment: Are Investors In?

Read more at ETFtrends.com >