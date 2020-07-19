Expand / Collapse search
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized for 'minor' issues

82-year-old 'doing well,' department says

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is expected to be released from the hospital "soon" after being admitted for a non-coronavirus related issue, a department spokesperson told FOX Business.

"Secretary Ross has been admitted into the hospital for minor, non-coronavirus related issues," the spokesperson said Saturday night. "He is doing well and we anticipate his release soon."

In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Ross, 82, was not feeling well and went to a hospital in upstate New York on Friday night, two sources said.

Ross, a former banker known for acquiring and restructuring failed companies, was confirmed as commerce secretary in February 2017.

Fox News' Kevin Corke and The Associated Press contributed to this report.