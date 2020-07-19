Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized for 'minor' issues

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is expected to be released from the hospital "soon" after being admitted for a non-coronavirus related issue, a department spokesperson told FOX Business.

"Secretary Ross has been admitted into the hospital for minor, non-coronavirus related issues," the spokesperson said Saturday night. "He is doing well and we anticipate his release soon."

Ross, 82, was not feeling well and went to a hospital in upstate New York on Friday night, two sources said.

Ross, a former banker known for acquiring and restructuring failed companies, was confirmed as commerce secretary in February 2017.

Fox News' Kevin Corke and The Associated Press contributed to this report.