Colonial Pipeline's shipping communications system is down

The communications system used by shippers on the Colonial Pipeline, which transports more than 100 million gallons of fuel per day, nearly half of the East Coast’s supply, has been knocked offline.

"Our internal server that runs our nomination system experienced intermittent disruptions this morning due to some of the hardening efforts that are ongoing and part of our restoration process. These issues were not related to the ransomware or any type of reinfection," read a statement to FOX Business from a company spokesperson.

It continued: "We are working diligently to bring our nomination system back online and will continue to keep our shippers updated. The Colonial Pipeline system continues to deliver refined products as nominated by our shippers."

The problems with the Colonial Pipeline’s communications system come just over a week after hackers knocked down the service, demanding ransom. Service was restored nearly a week later, after the company paid nearly $5 million in untraceable cryptocurrency.

Its outage has caused gas stations up and down the Eastern seaboard to experience fuel shortages, which still haven’t been completely resolved.