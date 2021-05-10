Colonial Pipeline attack: Clock ticks for gas supply

The ransomware attack on the Colonial Oil pipeline, that moves 2.5 million barrels of diesel and jet fuel from the Gulf Coast to Liden New Jersey is a major artery in our energy delivery system and if it is down for an extended period it could have major ramifications for gas prices, as well as the availability of supply.

VARNEY: COLONIAL PIPELINE ATTACK MAY BE 'ACT OF WAR'

While there was an initial price spike in gas futures, before pulling back on word of steady supply, the clock is ticking.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 44.39 -0.05 -0.11% UGA UNITED STATES GASOLINE FUND LP PARTNERSHIP UNITS 34.17 +0.07 +0.21%

East Coast supply is good for about 5 days. CP has not at this point offered a restart date. A prolonged shutdown brings us closer to the start of key summer driving season: Memorial Day.

Prices at the pump are currently averaging $2.96 per barrel, according to AAA.

"It's an all hands on deck effort right now," said U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Sunday on CBS ‘Face the Nation’ noting President Biden had been briefed on the situation.

The White House has created a task force and is considering waiving the Jones Act. That will allow non-US flagged oil and gas tankers to be able to move fuel to the U.S. to help ease supply constraints in New York Harbor, They also lifted oil tanker driver restrictions, where there are already driver shortages so they can truck more supply from Texas to the East Coast. The Biden Administration is allowing tanker drivers to drive more hours to move supply to where it is needed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Another issue, the cost of security for supply will incur higher costs for U.S. consumers as companies spend more money on security. The real threat is the fact that this happened and it could very easily happen again.

This goes beyond just gas and diesel prices, it is a threat that puts lives at risk and the country's security. Our enemies are watching and we need to aggressively address this threat.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE