Coinbase IPO will make bitcoin, crypto a household name: Tech investment expert

The historic Wall Street debut of Coinbase will make bitcoin and "crypto" a household name, Gregg Smith, founder of Evolution VC Partners, told FOX Business' "Varney & Co." Wednesday.

BITCOIN REACHES RECORD HIGH AHEAD OF COINBASE IPO

GREGG SMITH: It's no surprise that we're witnessing bitcoin make new highs today, coinciding with the direct listing of Coinbase. I think the analogy to this is: Coinbase will do to bitcoin and other cryptos exactly what Beyond Meats IPO two years ago did for plant-based eating, and it really popularized the notion of plant-based diets…

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

And I guarantee you, if you and I could be invisible and float in and out of homes of millions of Americans this evening, and sit around and stalk what conversations are being had over the dining room tables, I guarantee you it's not going to be talking about COVID, it's not going to be talking about what's happening on the southern border or how great the Varney show was this morning, but we will overhear spouses turning to one another and saying, 'Honey, do we own any of this crypto stuff?' and, ‘Maybe we should buy some…’

So it's going to begin to mark what people will believe is that crypto should be part of a construct of a modern-day portfolio. So it's going to popularize that and put it into the forefront.