Netflix, Johnson & Johnson earnings top week ahead

The upcoming week will have a slew of earnings from dozens of big names including Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines and Netflix to name a few. Investors will also pay close attention to some key economic and housing data in the back half of the week.

This as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average kick off the week at record highs, while the Nasdaq Composite sits just shy of its.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34200.67 +164.68 +0.48% SP500 S&P 500 4185.47 +15.05 +0.36% I:COMP n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday 4/19

On Monday, about 90% of US adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so far, over 209 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, with at least 39.5% of the U.S. population receiving at least one dose and 25.4% of the population being fully vaccinated.

Main Street and Wall Street are also waiting on a status update for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, which was halted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration over its link to blood clots.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TM TOYOTA MOTOR 157.57 +0.26 +0.17%

Electric vehicles will also be in focus with Toyota unveiling its new electric SUV and Lexus unveiling its LF-Z Electrified Concept car. Both will take on Elon Musk's Tesla.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KO THE COCA-COLA CO. 53.74 +0.42 +0.79% MTB M&T BANK 154.10 +0.13 +0.08% PLD PROLOGIS INC 112.49 +0.12 +0.11% IBM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP. 133.71 +1.10 +0.83% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS 55.87 -0.25 -0.45%

The earnings parade kicks off before the opening bell with Coca-Cola, M&T Bank, and Prologis, while IBM and United Airlines will be among the top earnings to watch after the bell.

Tuesday 4/20

On Tuesday, Apple is expected to unveil the latest versions of its iPad Pro, iPad mini, and AirPods during an online-only event.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 739.78 +0.93 +0.13%

The Tesla Owners Club of Austin will also celebrate Elon Musk Day, in honor of the company's chief executive. Musk set down his own roots in Texas last year, after growing increasingly frustrated with California's COVID-19 restrictions. He also moved his private foundation , according to a December filing with the Texas secretary of state.

Elon Musk has recently ramped up hiring investments in the Austin area with 10,000 job openings at Tesla's new Gigafactory looking to be filled between now and 2022. In July, the electric automaker picked Austin as the site for its largest auto assembly plant, employing approximately 5,000 workers. The factory is geared toward the company's Cybertruck pickup and will be a second U.S. manufacturing site for the Model Y small SUV, largely for distribution to the East Coast.

Musk also extended an open invitation to join his aerospace company SpaceX, which has over 100 temporary and full-time job openings available in the Brownsville, Texas area. One job posting last month revealed that the company is breaking ground on a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Austin, producing equipment for Starlink , SpaceX's global high-speed internet service made up of a constellation of satellites. Musk's Boring Company also posted several job openings in Austin in November, hinting that one of the company's tunnel systems could be coming to the city.

In addition, Musk recently said he would donate tens of millions of dollars to Cameron County schools and the city of Brownsville.

Tuesday will also include a slew of earnings from companies including Abbott Labs, AutoNation, Harley-Davidson, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin, Netflix, Philip Morris, Procter & Gamble and Xerox.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ABT ABBOTT LABORATORIES 124.35 +0.41 +0.33% AN AUTONATION 97.21 +0.98 +1.02% HOG HARLEY DAVIDSON 40.35 -0.09 -0.22% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 162.34 +1.65 +1.03% LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. 391.90 +1.49 +0.38% NFLX NETFLIX, INC. 546.54 -2.68 -0.49% PM PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 92.91 +1.08 +1.18% PG PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. 137.36 +0.18 +0.13% XRX XEROX HOLDINGS 25.07 +0.33 +1.33%

Wednesday 4/21

Big tech will be in the spotlight on Thursday as Apple testifies at a Senate antitrust hearing on its App Store policies and faces a pre-trial hearing in its ongoing litigation with Fortnite creator Epic Games.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE, INC. 134.16 -0.34 -0.25%

Drugmaker Purdue Pharma will also participate in a hearing on its bankruptcy plan and Yum Brands' Taco Bell will hold a job fair as part of an effort to hire 5,000 employees.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YUM YUM! BRANDS 117.97 +0.88 +0.75%

Big names set to report earnings throughout the day on Wednesday include Anthem, Halliburton, the Nasdaq, Verizon, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Equifax, Sleep Number and Whirpool.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ANTM ANTHEM INC 375.62 +3.02 +0.81% HAL HALLIBURTON CO. 20.69 -0.39 -1.85% NDAQ NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC 160.17 +0.12 +0.07% VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 58.26 +0.61 +1.06% CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 1,534.86 -7.54 -0.49% EFX EQUIFAX 190.97 +2.66 +1.41% SNBR SLEEP NUMBER CORP 121.57 -0.41 -0.34% WHR WHIRLPOOL CORP. 235.19 +4.29 +1.86%

Thursday 4/22

On Thursday, President Biden will hold a virtual climate summit with 40 world leaders in order "underscore the urgency – and the economic benefits – of stronger climate action," according to the White House.

The summit will reconvene the U.S.-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for approximately 80 percent of global emissions and global GDP. The Biden administration plans to announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as its new nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement.

Thursday also marks a big earnings day with over 40 companies set to report throughout the day, including Alaska Air, American Airlines, AT&T, Biogen, Blackstone Group, Quest Diagnostics, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Boston Beer, Intel, Skechers USA, Snap and World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ALK ALASKA AIR GROUP 69.33 -0.10 -0.14% AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, INC. 22.03 -0.10 -0.45% T AT&T, INC. 29.94 +0.19 +0.64% BIIB BIOGEN, INC. 270.31 -0.13 -0.05% BX BLACKSTONE GROUP 79.27 -0.38 -0.47% DGX QUEST DIAG 130.25 +0.92 +0.71% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 62.39 -0.55 -0.87% SAVE SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. 36.85 -0.31 -0.83% SAM BOSTON BEER 1,294.93 +4.04 +0.31% INTC INTEL CORP. 64.75 -0.27 -0.42% SKX SKECHERS USA 44.82 +0.56 +1.27% SNAP SNAP, INC. 61.25 -2.64 -4.13% WWE WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 56.36 -0.38 -0.67%

Key economic data will also be released, including initial and continuing jobless claims, the Federal Reserve bank of Chicago's national activity index, existing home sales, and the index of leading economic indicators.

Friday 4/23

Rounding out the week will be earnings from American Express, Honeywell International, Kimberly-Clark, Regions Financial, and Schlumberger before the opening bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AXP AMERICAN EXPRESS CO. 150.05 +1.50 +1.01%

Key housing data will also be released including new home sales for the month of March.