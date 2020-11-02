Clorox sales spike as coronavirus spurs demand for cleaning products

Clorox Co. raised its full-year outlook as sales surged 27% in the three months through September while consumers stocked up on cleaning products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

The Oakland, Calif.-based household products manufacturer reported fiscal first-quarter sales of $1.92 billion, surpassing the $1.75 billion that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CLX CLOROX 217.37 +9.95 +4.79%

Net profit spiked 104% to $415 million, or an adjusted $3.22 per share. Wall Street analysts were forecasting adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share.

“We delivered another quarter of outstanding results to have a strong start to the fiscal year, with broad-based strength across our portfolio, driving double-digit sales growth in all reportable segments," said CEO Linda Rendle in a statement.

STOCK MARKET PREDICTOR OF NEXT US PRESIDENT TOO CLOSE TO CALL

Sales rose by double digits in eight of 10 business segments. The health and wellness unit, which includes cleaning products, saw sales spike 28% to $813 million and made up 42% of all revenue.

The household unit was the fastest growing with sales increasing by 39% as the grilling business more than doubled.

Clorox raised its full-year 2021 adjusted earnings per share growth forecast to between 5% and 8%, or $7.70 to $7.95.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Shares were up 35% this year through Friday, outperforming the S&P 500's 1.21% gain.