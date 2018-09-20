Cleveland Wins! Browns fans get free beer

Let the beer flow in Cleveland. The Browns have their first victory since December 24, 2016.

That means free beer for Browns fans as part of a Bud Light promotion.

Cleveland defeated the New York Jets 21-to-17 on Thursday night.

Bud Light promised free beer to Cleveland Browns fans this season — only there was one catch — they needed to win.

“As soon as the victory is clinched there is a button that basically we push and it releases all the fridges,” Anheuser-Busch Head of Sports Marketing Nick Kelly told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto.. “So the chains just fall off the fridges.”

The Browns went winless last season.

The team started the new NFL season with a 21-to-21 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In week 2, the Browns were defeated 21-to-18 by the New Orleans Saints.