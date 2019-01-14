Citigroup's 4Q profit beats, revenue misses

article

Citigroup reported an adjusted 4Q profit of $1.61 per share or $4.22 billion. The per share number topped the estimate for $1.55. Revenue fell 2 percent to $17.1 billion, which fell short of the estimate for $17.55 billion

The bank had earnings of $1.28 per share in the year ago quarter. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.27 per share.

Year ago revenue was $17.3 billion.

"We made solid progress throughout 2018 towards our longer-term financial targets, ending the year with an RoTCE of 10.9% and an efficiency ratio of 57%. Our institutional and consumer franchises each grew revenue on a full year basis and we continued to invest in our people and technology in order to better serve our clients," said Citi CEO Michael Corbat. "During the year, we also grew loans and deposits, improved ROA, and carefully managed both our expenses and balance sheet. We also returned more than $18 billion of capital to common shareholders."

Third-quarter results reported in October 2018, Citigroup earned $1.73 per share on revenue of $18.39 billion.