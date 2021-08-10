Citigroup requires workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine before returning to corporate offices

Citigroup Inc. will require workers returning to its offices in New York City and elsewhere to be vaccinated.

The firm joins Morgan Stanley in being the only two Wall Street banks to require workers to be inoculated.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % C CITIGROUP, INC. 72.97 +1.42 +1.99%

"Starting September 13, all colleagues at our NYC HQ and other offices in the Tri-State area, as well as Chicago, Boston, D.C. and Philadelphia, will be expected to return at least two days a week and vaccination is required," said Sara Wechter, head of human resources at Citigroup, in a LinkedIn post. She added that anyone returning to the office will be required to wear masks and be given access to rapid tests.

Workers in other parts of the country will still work from home as Citigroup continues to monitor data.

Branch employees are encouraged to get the vaccine, but are not required to do so, according to Wechter. They will be required to wear masks and undergo rapid testing.

"These are our plans as of today, and I assure you if the facts change, we will too," Wechter said.

The majority of Wall Street banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have recommended their employees receive the vaccine, but do not require them to do so.

Goldman has already asked its New York staff to return to the office. Others, like Bank of America, are set to bring vaccinated workers back to the office after Labor Day.

However, not everyone on Wall Street is required to head back to the office full time.

UBS, for example, will permanently allow up to two-thirds of its workers to utilize a hybrid schedule that includes both working at home and going into the office.