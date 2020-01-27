Chipotle to pay $1.4M fine to settle Mass. child labor violations

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) has agreed to pay $1.4 million in restitution and penalties over claims it violated child labor laws at more than 50 corporate-owned locations in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's office said it looked into claims that minors--between the ages of 16 and 17--had routinely worked later than Massachusetts law allows, beyond the nine-hour daily and 48-hour weekly limits, and without valid work permits.

The attorney general's office also said Chipotle didn't properly inform employees of their rights under the earned sick time law.

"We are committed to ensuring that our restaurants are in full compliance with all laws and regulations and we believe that in hiring workers beginning at age 16, we can provide younger employees with valuable experiences and provide a compelling work environment," a company spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

In addition to paying the fine, Chipotle also agreed to donate $500,000 for educational programs about child labor laws and enforcement of such laws, and training and skills development for young workers.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com