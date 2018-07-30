Chipotle stock drops after Ohio restaurant closes due to sick customers

Chipotle shares fell in after-hours trading Monday after a report that one of the company’s restaurants in Ohio closed following some reports of customers falling ill.

The store in Powell, Ohio, was closed Monday after customers posted complaints on Iwaspoisoned.com, according to the Columbus Dispatch. The website tracked reports with about a dozen customers in total claiming they became sick after eating at the Chipotle location, the report said. The company expects to reopen the restaurant as soon as Tuesday.

“Our protocols identified a handful of illness reports at one restaurant in Powell, Ohio,” Chipotle said in a statement. “We acted quickly and closed this single restaurant out of an abundance of caution and we are working with the local health officials to reopen this restaurant as soon as possible.”

Chipotle’s stock fell 3.3% following the report.

The fast-casual restaurant chain dealt with widespread reports of customer illnesses in 2015, when cases of E. coli were linked to Chipotle stores.