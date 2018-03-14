Chipotle says head of marketing to leave company

Chipotle said Wednesday that its longtime head of marketing is leaving the company, just a week after the struggling burrito chain installed a new CEO as it seeks to revive the brand.

Mark Crumpacker, who has led Chipotle's marketing efforts for nine years, will leave the company Thursday.

Last year, Crumpacker pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drug possession charge that would be dismissed after completing a rehabilitation program. The charge came after he was named a customer in a 2016 cocaine ring indictment in New York. Chipotle placed him on leave for a few months before he returned to the job.

Chipotle, which has failed to recover from a series of food safety scares, is seeking to rebuild its business and lure customers back. The Denver-based company recently hired Taco Bell executive Brian Niccol as its new CEO. His first day was March 5.