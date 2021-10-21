Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Earnings Report

Chipotle posts record sales after hiking prices

Chipotle says new menu items are contributing to more folks flocking to the chain

close
Jack Hartung, Chipotle's CFO, announces Chipotle's newest meaty addition of brisket to the menu. Jack also joins 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' to discuss the rising prices of the menu to offset labor costs and Chipotle's core crowd. video

Chipotle is shaking up the fast food world with their addition of brisket

Jack Hartung, Chipotle's CFO, announces Chipotle's newest meaty addition of brisket to the menu. Jack also joins 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' to discuss the rising prices of the menu to offset labor costs and Chipotle's core crowd.

Chipotle Mexican Grill saw record sales in its third quarter with boosts in both online and in-store sales, despite raising prices on their menu.

The fast-casual chain saw revenue jump 21.9% year-over-year to $2 billion, which it says was driven by comparable restaurant sales increasing 15.1%. The firm's earnings per share hit $7.18, which was a 154.6% increase from Q3 of 2020.

Chipotle

A customer exits a Chipotle restaurant in Santa Clara, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on Oct. 21. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. 1,847.50 +24.15 +1.32%

CHIPOTLE FACING ‘CHALLENGING LABOR ENVIRONMENT,’ PROMPTS ‘BIG ACTION’: CFO

Chipotle said that boosting their prices helped offset higher costs, namely from beef and freight.

"Chipotle's third quarter results demonstrate strong momentum in our business fueled by a multi-pronged strategy and a passionate team that's delighted to welcome more guests back into our restaurants," Chipotle chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement. 

"Our team has proven their ability to be resilient and successfully execute against macro complexities," Niccol continued. "As a result, I believe we are better positioned to drive sustainable long-term growth than ever before, which makes me excited about what we can accomplish in the years ahead."

Chipotle

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 27: (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Getty Images/ Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

CHIPOTLE'S SMOKED BRISKET GETS TWITTER – AND CRITICS – TALKING

Chipotle said it also attributed much of its success in Q3 to new menu items. The company introduced cauliflower rice as an option earlier in the year, and made a lot of buzz with favorable reviews for its recent limited-time offering of smoked brisket as a protein.

But the brisket won't be around for long. Chipotle said the beef cut will "be for a partial quarter this year as compared to the full quarter of carne asada last year."

chipotle brisket

Chipotle's new smoked brisket (Chipotle Mexican Grill)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Chipotle also announced that its board of directors granted approval for the repurchase of up to an additional $100 million of common stock