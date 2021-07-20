Expand / Collapse search
Chipotle higher menu prices help it beat quarterly comparable sales estimates

Menu price hikes are offsetting higher wages as the US economy reopened to a labor crunch

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc beat estimates for quarterly comparable sales and restaurant margins on Tuesday, with menu price hikes offsetting higher wages as the U.S. economy reopened to a labor crunch.

The burrito-and-bowl chain, which had already seen sales recover during the COVID-19 pandemic, grew even stronger as restrictions lifted, weather warmed and Americans began trickling back to offices and dining with friends and families.

CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. 1,579.13 +24.62 +1.58%

Chipotle said it expects third-quarter comparable restaurant sales growth in the low to mid double-digits range, compared with estimates of 9.7%.

Comparable sales for the second quarter ended June 30 rose 31.2%, compared with Wall Street expectations of 29.4% growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income was about $188 million, or $6.60 per share, for the quarter, compared with $8.2 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.