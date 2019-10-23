Expand / Collapse search
Chipotle says it is running out of carne asada

By FOXBusiness
Chipotle adding carne asada for a limited time.video

Chipotle expanding its menu

Chipotle adding carne asada for a limited time.

Chipotle says it is running out of its popular steak option carne asada.

The Mexican restaurant chain first added carne asada to its menu options back on Sept. 19, for a limited time. And it has taken off to the point where supply likely won't last past late November or early December.

During an analyst call about its third quarter earnings, two Chipotle executives addressed just how positive the limited run of carne asada has been for the company.

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced that it’s introducing a brand-new steak option, Carne Asada, nationally on September 19, 2019. (Photo: Chipotle)

"By all accounts, we're delighted with what carne asada is doing for the business," CEO Brian Niccol asserted. "And the feedback we're getting for consumers, both new users and existing consumers, is they love the product."

"We only have enough supply for carne asada to last us for part of the quarter," CFO John Hartung, added. "We think we'll probably run out around the end of November, maybe into early December."

The brand did have good news for customers. Forty of the 80 restaurants under construction right now will have a drive-thru lane where customers will be able to pick up food that they ordered online or on the app.

"Based on the early success of Chipotlanes, we shifted our real estate strategy to seek more sites that can accommodate a Chipotlane," the company said.

Chipotle is willing to push back the timeline for some restaurant openings from late 2019 into early 2020 to accommodate the drive-thru lanes.

