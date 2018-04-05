U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, boosted by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s statement a day earlier that the U.S. and China had agreed to put their tariff skirmishing "on hold" to work on a wider trade agreement.The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by triple digits, and it could post its biggest gain in six weeks if it gains more than 332 points, which it did on April 10. Boeing and Caterpillar contributed to the Dow’s ascent.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25019.54 +304.45 +1.23% SP500 S&P 500 2733.29 +20.32 +0.75% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7397.2335 +42.89 +0.58%

If the Dow closes up more than 314 points, it will recover all of the losses that followed President Donald Trump’s March 1 announcement of tariffs.

Last week, U.S. stocks declined as global trade concerns and rising interest rates limited investors' appetites for risk.

Commenting on Mnuchin’s comments, Jonas Ferris, co-founder of MAXfunds.com, said: “ ‘On hold' might mean we 'are scared' and lost the game of chicken we were playing with China. This may have something to do with our interest rates rising – perhaps China played the we're not buying your debt card.”

Last week, the Dow industrials fell 0.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.5% and the Nasdaq shed 0.7%, snapping a two-week winning streak.

Advertisement

In corporate news, GE's transportation unit will merge with Wabtec in a deal valued at $11.1 billion.

Oil was higher, with U.S. crude futures approaching $72 per barrel.

FOX Business' Ken Martin contributed to this report.