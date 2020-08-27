Chinese Tesla rival XPeng zooms higher in stock-market debut
Shares jumped 54% on their opening trade
Chinese electric-car maker XPeng Inc.’s shares surged 54% Thursday in their New York Stock Exchange debut.
Continue Reading Below
Xpeng American depository shares opened for trading at $23.10 apiece after pricing at $15 on Wednesday evening.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|XPEV
|XPENG INC.
|23.09
|-0.01
|-0.04%
The initial public offering raised $1.5 billion through the sale of 99.7 million shares. Strong demand allowed XPeng to increase the size of its share sale, which was originally slated for 85 million shares at a price between $11 and $13 each. XPeng was valued at $10.8 billion at its IPO price.
CHINA CASHES IN ON AMERICA'S CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN
Filings show XPeng lost $113 million on revenue of $142 million in the six months through June. The company had delivered 1,966 flagship P7 sedans and 18,741 G3 SUVs through July 31.
Shares of electric-vehicle makers have been red hot this year. Tesla Inc.’s stock price had surged 415% this year through Wednesday while Chinese rival Nio Inc. was up 408%.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
XPeng’s offering was led by Credit Suisse Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities and BofA Securities, which all acted as joint bookrunners.