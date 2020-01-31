Chinese films premiere online as coronavirus fears grip country

SHANGHAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The film "Enter the Fat Dragon" will premiere via video streaming on Saturday, makers China iQiyi Inc said on Friday, after plans for the film's premiere in cinemas were affected by the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China.

It will be the second film to debut online because of the outbreak following Huanxi Media Group's decision to premiere "Lost in Russia" on Bytedance's online platforms.

That decision drew protests from Chinese cinemas and film studios.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)