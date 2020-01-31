Expand / Collapse search
Chinese films premiere online as coronavirus fears grip country

Associated Press
Rep. Michael Burgess, (R-Texas), argues the World Health Organization did the right thing in declaring coronavirus a health emergency and that the we don’t know the extent to which the virus has impacted the city of Wuhan following the quarantine of the city. He also discusses impeachment proceedings. video

Coronavirus more concerning than previous diseases: Rep. Michael Burgess

SHANGHAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The film "Enter the Fat Dragon" will premiere via video streaming on Saturday, makers China iQiyi Inc said on Friday, after plans for the film's premiere in cinemas were affected by the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China.

It will be the second film to debut online because of the outbreak following Huanxi Media Group's decision to premiere "Lost in Russia" on Bytedance's online platforms.

That decision drew protests from Chinese cinemas and film studios.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)