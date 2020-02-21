Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

China's coronavirus picks up globally, claiming lives in seven countries

Associated Press
close
Huawei Chief Security Officer Andy Purdy criticizes the U.S.' decision to file new charges against Huawei due to alleged racketeering and the theft of trade secrets. video

US is hurting China by hurting Huawei: Huawei chief security officer

Huawei Chief Security Officer Andy Purdy criticizes the U.S.' decision to file new charges against Huawei due to alleged racketeering and the theft of trade secrets.

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 76,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

Continue Reading Below

DR. DOOM WARNS CORONAVIRUS WILL SHOCK CHINESE ECONOMY

Officials in protective suits take the temperature of the foreign passengers disembarked from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship before boarding to buses at a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Friday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 2,236 deaths among 75,465 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 69 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10

— Japan: 739 cases, including 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths

— South Korea: 204, 2 deaths

CORONAVIRUS MAY SLASH $29 BILLION FROM AIRLINES' REVENUE

— Singapore: 86

— Thailand: 35

— Taiwan: 26 cases, 1 death

— Malaysia: 22

— Iran: 18 cases, 4 deaths

— Australia: 17

 CORONAVIRUS BREAKS INTO CHINA PRISONS AS GLOBAL MARKETS, BUSINESSES TAKE HIT

— Vietnam: 16

— Germany: 16

— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Kingdom: 9

— United Arab Emirates: 9

— Canada: 9

— Italy: 6

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1