China's coronavirus outbreak spikes with 242 dead, 14,840 new cases in one day

'The Next Revolution' host Steve Hilton blames the coronavirus outbreak on China's 'disgusting animal welfare practices.'video

Coronavirus is China's fault: Steve Hilton

'The Next Revolution' host Steve Hilton blames the coronavirus outbreak on China's 'disgusting animal welfare practices.'

The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak rose by 242 to 1,310 as of Wednesday, the province's health commission said on its website on Thursday.

CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT MAY COME FROM AN UNEXPECTED PLACE

A further 14,840 cases had been detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 48,206.

The commission said that it had begun including cases diagnosed through new clinical methods from Thursday.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill)