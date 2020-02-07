Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

China's coronavirus outbreak kills 723, infects more than 34,800

Associated Press
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the current state of coronavirus in China and says the U.S. has done a nice job of containing the disease so it doesn't become rampant. video

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 34,800 people globally.

APPLE DELAYS CHINA STORE REOPENINGS

The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Saturday in Beijing:

— China: 722 deaths and 34,546 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 25 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 89

— Singapore: 33

— Thailand: 25

— South Korea: 24

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 13

— United States: 12

— Taiwan: 16

— Malaysia: 15

— Vietnam: 13

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 6

— India: 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 3

— Britain: 3

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1