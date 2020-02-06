Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

China's coronavirus outbreak kills 637, infects more than 31,400 as world struggles for a cure

Associated Press
Infectious Disease Epidemiology Program director at Columbia University Medical Center Dr. Stephen Morse shares his insights on the coronavirus and says we should be taking the same precautions we take to prevent the flu. video

Is China covering up information about coronavirus?

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 31,400 people globally.

A man wearing face mask stands near an empty shelf of rice at a supermarket in Hong Kong, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.  (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

The latest figures reported by health authorities as of Friday in Beijing:

— China: 636 deaths and 31,161 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 22 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 86

— Singapore: 30

— Thailand: 25

— South Korea: 23

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 13

— United States: 12

— Taiwan: 16

— Malaysia: 14

— Vietnam: 12

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 4

— India: 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 2

— Britain: 3

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1