China's coronavirus outbreak kills 637, infects more than 31,400 as world struggles for a cure
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 31,400 people globally.
Continue Reading Below
The latest figures reported by health authorities as of Friday in Beijing:
— China: 636 deaths and 31,161 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 22 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.
CORONAVIRUS CAUSING SPIKE IN CHINESE VIDEO GAME USE
— Japan: 86
— Singapore: 30
— Thailand: 25
— South Korea: 23
— Australia: 14
— Germany: 13
— United States: 12
UNIVERSITIES CANCEL STUDY-ABROAD PROGRAMS AMID VIRUS FEARS
— Taiwan: 16
— Malaysia: 14
— Vietnam: 12
— France: 6
— United Arab Emirates: 5
— Canada: 4
— India: 3
— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death
— Russia: 2
— Italy: 2
— Britain: 3
— Belgium: 1
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
— Nepal: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1
— Sweden: 1
— Spain: 1
— Cambodia: 1
— Finland: 1