Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

China's coronavirus outbreak kills 563, infects 28,018: Here's everywhere it's spread

Associated Press
close
FOX Business' Grady Trimble gives an update on the destruction of the coronavirus.video

More than 20,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in mainland China

FOX Business' Grady Trimble gives an update on the destruction of the coronavirus.

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 28,200 people globally.

Continue Reading Below

GATES FOUNDATION DONATES $100M TO CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT, PREVENTION EFFORTS

The latest figures as of Thursday in Beijing:

— China: 563 deaths and 28,018 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 21 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December. A death also occurred in the Philippines.

— Japan: 45

— Singapore: 28

— Thailand: 25

— South Korea: 18

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 12

— United States: 11

— Taiwan: 11

— Malaysia: 10

— Vietnam: 10

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 4

— India: 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 2

— Britain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1