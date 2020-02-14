China's coronavirus outbreak kills 143, infects 2,641 on Friday

BEIJING (AP) — China reported Saturday a figure of 2,641 new virus cases, a major drop from the higher numbers in recent days since a broader diagnostic method was implemented.

The number of new deaths rose slightly to 143, bringing the total fatalities in mainland China to 1,523.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 66,492, according to a notice from China's National Health Commission.

COVID-19, a disease stemming from a new form of coronavirus, has spread to more than 24 countries since December, when the first infections appeared in central China.

