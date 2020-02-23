Who is China's biggest trading partner?

The U.S. has been among China's top trading partners for years, and 2019 saw China lose its spot as the biggest exporter of goods to the U.S. amid President Trump's trade war.

Continue Reading Below

Mexico supplanted China as the No. 1 trading partner of the U.S. in August.

WHAT TYPE OF ECONOMY DOES CHINA HAVE?

The U.S. and China have only completed the first phase of their trade deal that brought their tariff battle to a standstill.

"Over the last 20 years, American investors alone have invested $100 billion worth in China, most of that in manufacturing," Heritage Foundation policy analyst Riley Walters, who focuses on Asian economies and tech, told FOX Business. "Over the years, U.S. investment has shifted types. U.S. investors are also looking now to higher-end goods because that's the demand for U.S. consumers, global consumers."

WHAT ARE CHINA'S MAJOR IMPORTS AND EXPORTS?

"It's not just a shift in what China can do, it's what U.S. investors are asking China to do," Walters said.

Meanwhile, the majority of China's imports come from other Asian countries, although the U.S. sold $133 billion worth of goods to China, according to 2017 data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology-linked trade tracker.

The trade imbalance between the U.S. and China partially motivated the Trump administration's trade war.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Officially, it's intellectual property theft," Walters said. "It's the concern that either Chinese companies or government officials will coerce or demand American companies operating in China to transfer secrets. ... Unofficially, it's the trade deficit the U.S. has with China. I think this is the big concern for this administration."

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS