Trump administration to crack down on Chinese student visas: report

The Trump administration is expected to cite national security concerns and cancel visas for Chinese graduate students connected to universities tied to the People's Liberation Army, according to a Thursday report from The New York Times.

Such a move would come amid rising U.S.-China tensions over China's alleged lack of transparency about coronavirus and controversial attempts to override Hong Kong's independence.

CHINA VOTES TO OVERRIDE HONG KONG'S AUTONOMY ON NATIONAL SECURITY

The reported crackdown would apply to 3,000 out of the 360,000 Chinese students in the U.S., according to The Times. The FBI has warned American universities about espionage by students, especially in the sciences, for years.

Those universities may disapprove of canceling visas for Chinese students and researchers tied to both military schools and traditional Chinese universities, which would dry up one of their sources of tuition money. Such a move could also cause retaliation by China against American students and researchers.

FOX Business' inquiry to the White House was not returned at the time of publication.

