China

China says US sends out wrong signals to Taiwan on potential drone sale deal

State Department cleared potential sale of 4 sophisticated U.S.-made aerial drones to Taiwan

Atlas Organization founder Jonathan Ward discusses U.S.-China relations.video

US at the beginning of 'deep struggle' with China: Atlas Organization founder

China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday the United States has sent out wrong and grave signals to the so-called Taiwan military forces on the potential drone sale deal.

CHINA VOWS RETALIATION IF US PROCEEDS WITH TAIWAN ARMS SALE

China will take legitimate and necessary responses in light of the changing circumstances, Wang Wenbin, spokesman of the ministry told a regular briefing in Beijing.

The U.S. State Department cleared the potential sale of four sophisticated U.S.-made aerial drones to Taiwan in a formal notification sent to Congress, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, the last step before finalizing a weapons sale that will further anger China.

