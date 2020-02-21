Expand / Collapse search
China Tariffs

China says to exempt extra tariffs on 65 US goods

The U.S. goods will be exempt for one year starting Feb. 28

China’s finance ministry said it will begin exempting 65 U.S. goods from retaliatory tariffs implemented amid the bilateral trade dispute with the United States for one year starting Feb. 28.

Goods exempt from the extra tariffs include aircraft parts and medical equipment, according to documents published on the ministry’s website.

CHINA TO HALVE TARIFFS ON SOME U.S. IMPORTS AS VIRUS RISKS ESCALATE

The finance ministry did not provide details, including how much of the 65 products China imported last year.

