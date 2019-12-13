Expand / Collapse search
China says 'major progress made' on first phase of trade deal

Beijing says 'major progress' has been made on the first phase of a trade deal.

The comments follow reports that the initial pact includes promises by China to purchase $50 billion of U.S. agriculture, stronger intellectual-property protections and end its currency manipulation.

The tentative deal further cools the 21-month-long trade war between the world’s two largest economies, with the U.S. agreeing not to put 15 percent tariffs on $160 billion of Chinese goods on Sunday.