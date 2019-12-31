Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Economic Indicators

China manufacturing holds steady in December

By FOXBusiness
close
US-China Business Council director Anna Ashton discusses the latest news on a trade deal with China and looks ahead to U.S.-China trade relations in 2020. video

Phase 1 China deal is still a bit murky: Expert

US-China Business Council director Anna Ashton discusses the latest news on a trade deal with China and looks ahead to U.S.-China trade relations in 2020.

Factory activity held steady in December in the latest sign that China's economy may be recovering from a protracted slowdown.

Continue Reading Below

An official survey of manufacturers released Tuesday showed factory activity held steady in December, with the official purchasing managers index at 50.2 on a scale where 50 marks the break between expansion and contraction.

December's reading matched November's, which ended six previous months of contraction.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The National Statistics Bureau said Tuesday that new orders were at 51.2, down slightly from the month before. Out of 21 industries surveyed, 15 showed activity picking up, including food and beverages, textiles and apparel making, auto manufacturing, medical-related production and appliances.

China's economy has been slowing due to both domestic and global factors, including a trade war with the U.S.

US-CHINA PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL COULD BE SIGNED WITHIN THE WEEK

The partial trade deal between the U.S. and China could be signed within the week, according to Peter Navarro, White House assistant for trade and manufacturing policy.

"We'll probably have a signing on that within the next week or so," he told Fox News on Monday. "We're just waiting for the translation."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Navarro's comments come after the South China Morning Post reported Monday, citing a source briefed on the matter, that Liu He, China’s chief trade negotiator, is leading a delegation to the U.S. on Saturday with the directive to sign the phase one trade agreement.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.